Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.80. 110,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,062. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

