Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $16.28 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. 17,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,800. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

