Cormark Increases Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target to C$23.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCM. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE VCM opened at C$16.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$13.85 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.14 million and a PE ratio of 64.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.61%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

