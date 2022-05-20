Contrasting Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

This table compares Eversource Energy and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $9.86 billion 3.13 $1.22 billion $3.76 23.79 Heliogen $8.80 million 72.44 -$142.19 million N/A N/A

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eversource Energy and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 1 6 2 0 2.11 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus price target of $90.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Heliogen has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 128.92%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 12.32% 9.52% 2.87% Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17%

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Heliogen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.