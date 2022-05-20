Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

