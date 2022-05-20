Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.36-5.50 EPS.

CCSI stock traded up 1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 49.01. 101,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is 57.65. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $104,765,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $19,200,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

