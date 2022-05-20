Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,474 shares of company stock worth $2,662,311. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $157.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

