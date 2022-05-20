Conceal (CCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,445.00

Conceal (CCX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1,445.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,391.99 or 0.99919837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00038729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00196692 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00087824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00127925 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00226031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,142,004 coins and its circulating supply is 12,198,528 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.