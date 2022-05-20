Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Several research firms have commented on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.48 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

