Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,457,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,536,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

