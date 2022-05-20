Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.91

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 75727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $777.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 142.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 517,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

