Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

