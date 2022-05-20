Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 311.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,865,440. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

