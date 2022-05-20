Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,335.23.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

