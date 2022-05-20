Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Announces Dividend of €0.71

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.71 ($0.74) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCH opened at GBX 1,723 ($21.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,629.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($20.29), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($82,482.62). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,726 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

