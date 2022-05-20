CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $190.15 on Monday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

