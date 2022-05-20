Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,572 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

