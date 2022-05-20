Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) PT Lowered to $3.00

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.