Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $119.15 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Civic has a market cap of $119.15 million and $19.83 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

