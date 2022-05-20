Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.76

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 266029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $510,236,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.