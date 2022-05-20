Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $187,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,727,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,307,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,912,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,253,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.