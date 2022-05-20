Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $208,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

