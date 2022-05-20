Citigroup Trims Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price to $31.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.62.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,497,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,040,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.