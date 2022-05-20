Citigroup Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $111.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

