Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.