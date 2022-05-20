CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 4,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 121,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Research analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $496,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $387,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at $18,087,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

