Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,753 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $71,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

