CIBC Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$31.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.25.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$28.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$994.20 million and a P/E ratio of -87.39. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$22.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.64.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

