CIBC Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$101.37.

TD stock opened at C$91.76 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$80.68 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$166.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

