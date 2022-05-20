CIBC Cuts Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target to C$3.15

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BEVFF stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.24. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 64.85%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

