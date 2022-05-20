CIBC Begins Coverage on Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised Karora Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.