CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$26.00.

CIX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.94.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX opened at C$14.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CI Financial has a one year low of C$13.90 and a one year high of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.