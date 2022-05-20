CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIXX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

CI Financial stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 391,519 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

