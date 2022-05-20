Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Insider Purchases A$49,859.59 in Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Rating) insider Ivan Mellado bought 10,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,859.59 ($34,866.84).

Chrysos Corporation Limited develops and supplies PhotonAssay units to support gold mining and independent laboratory companies in processing assays for gold and complementary elements in Australia, Canada, and Tanzania. It offers PhotonAssay, a solution that delivers analysis of ore to determine the quantity of gold and complementary elements present.

