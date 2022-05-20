China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Stock Price Up 24%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Rating) rose 24% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 25,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

