Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 8.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.22. 90,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,058,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

