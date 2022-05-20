Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,871,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,254,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.62.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.