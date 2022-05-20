Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

