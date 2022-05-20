Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $278.57 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $278,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS opened at $300.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.52 and its 200-day moving average is $320.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.50 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.