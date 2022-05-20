CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.43.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a market cap of C$634.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$3.10.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at C$3,302,887.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

