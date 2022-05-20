CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

