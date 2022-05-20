Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

