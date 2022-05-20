Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IPSC. William Blair started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

IPSC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,383. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $494.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

