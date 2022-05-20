Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Antoine Yver Sells 20,222 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $4.89 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.