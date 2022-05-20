Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cowen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

