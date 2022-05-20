CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,097 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,110 shares of company stock worth $4,182,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

