CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $24,217.20 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $24,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.