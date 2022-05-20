Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.73.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

CS stock opened at C$5.02 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.26 and a one year high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.02.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.