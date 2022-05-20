Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE CPRI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 60,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.