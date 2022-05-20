Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.36

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 1329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $511.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

